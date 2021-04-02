Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.31. 402,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,410. Cintas has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.11 and a 200 day moving average of $341.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

