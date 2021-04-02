Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNK opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

