Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

