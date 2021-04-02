CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.