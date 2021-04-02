China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 200,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

CPHI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,026,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.41. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

