China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Update

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CHSYF remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Medical System has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.
China Medical System Company Profile
