China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 56.9% in March

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CLEU opened at $4.13 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

