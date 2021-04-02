Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several research firms have commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

