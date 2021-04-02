Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

