Chart Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,054% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $145.59 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

