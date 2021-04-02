Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,963 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $36,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.56 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

