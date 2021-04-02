Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,696 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 468,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $38,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

