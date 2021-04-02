Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,023 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of EnerSys worth $34,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 346,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,757,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

