Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $35,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $198.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.09 and a 52 week high of $206.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

