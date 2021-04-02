Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,011 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $37,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in South State by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of South State by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of South State by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

