Charles E. Jobson Acquires 6,189 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $24,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GTIM opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
