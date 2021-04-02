CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.58

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 2337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
