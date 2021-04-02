CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.58

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 2337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

