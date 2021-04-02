Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 36,712 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 762.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

