Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 325.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $141.80.

