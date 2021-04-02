Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 8,836 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,467 shares of company stock worth $185,598,249. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.64 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

