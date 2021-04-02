Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,938 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

