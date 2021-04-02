Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 597 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,438,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.