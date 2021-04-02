Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

