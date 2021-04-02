Cetera Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in SEA by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SEA by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after acquiring an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

