Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

RCL stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.