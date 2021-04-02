Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,555,000 after buying an additional 87,095 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

PRU stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.