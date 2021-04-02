Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC opened at $25.09 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $26.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.