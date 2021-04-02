Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.