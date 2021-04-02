Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

