Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 23,009 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 217,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 96,054 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.