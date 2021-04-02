Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 245.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $348.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

