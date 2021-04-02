Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Update

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CSQPF remained flat at $$12.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSQPF shares. TD Securities raised Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

