Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cerus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cerus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.08 on Friday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

