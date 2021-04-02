Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

