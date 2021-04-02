Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $971,864.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $971,864.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,333,320 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.