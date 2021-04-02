CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

