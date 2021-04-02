CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,586. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.69 and a 52 week high of $193.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

