CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Update

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. CBTX has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CBTX by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.