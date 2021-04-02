CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,076. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.