Castweet (CTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,633.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $211,101.06 and approximately $72,633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

