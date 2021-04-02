Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

