Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.25 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.