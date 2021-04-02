CarMax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,520 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 769% compared to the average daily volume of 1,325 put options.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMX opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

