CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. 4,638,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,385. CarMax has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.