CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX opened at $123.31 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

