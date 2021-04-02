CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

KMX traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,385. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.46. CarMax has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

