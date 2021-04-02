Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

CSL opened at $167.05 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.