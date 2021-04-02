Cardstack (CARD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $403,328.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $403,328.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00052452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,075.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.74 or 0.00663864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

