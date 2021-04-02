Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 459 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

