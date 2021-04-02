Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 385 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comerica were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.