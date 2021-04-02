Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 346 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICU Medical were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $4,038,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $207.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

